Virginia man arrested in Leesville on murder charges

A Virginia man wanted for murder is behind bars after being arrested in Leesville.

U.S. Marshals arrested Dejuan Latel Roy on murder charges Thursday at a home on Leonard Hunt Road.

The City of Petersburg, Virginia issued an arrest warrant for Roy on March 27 after authorities found a man dead. The victim was shot more than 50 times with an AK-47.

This is not the first time Roy faced murder charges. Law enforcement arrested Roy in 2018 for second degree murder after a shooting at an apartment complex in Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department, along with several other agencies, found Roy hiding out in Louisiana.

The Marshals say Roy surrendered peacefully. Currently, he is in the Vernon Parish jail and will be transferred back to Virginia where he will face murder charges.

