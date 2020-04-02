Virtual Cenla pub raising money for service industry members

Theres a new pub in town, complete with bartenders and live music, and the best part about it is you don't even have to leave your couch to go. O'Virtuals Irish Pub has launched on Facebook.

It’s administrators are members of the local Cenla bar service industry. Most of their workplaces- like Huckleberry Brewing, Finnegans Wake, and Spirits' bar are mostly shut down right now due to the Governor’s proclamation. Several times a week they host a happy hour, with live performances by local musicians, who are also out of gig work. The idea is for you to sip an adult beverage from home, while enjoying the performances and interacting with friends on the page...while also sending a tip online to the local bartenders you'd normally be tipping in real life.

"The old saying you don't know what you got until it's gone, and we take for granted sometimes how many great local places we have and how amazing the staff is at these places. We just really wanted to give back and show them how much we appreciate them during this time,” says CJ Ward.

The Facebook page is also raising money for local bar and restaurant service members. The current goal is $5,000. The money will be evenly distributed among local businesses. To donate just go to O'Virtual's Pub.

