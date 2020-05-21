Virtual Memorial Day observance planned by VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) says all 142 VA national cemeteries will be open for visitation throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Families and friends are welcome to place flowers or individual flags at Veterans' gravesites. Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines and local travel restrictions.

The Alexandria National Cemetery is located at 209 East Shamrock Street in Pineville. Loved ones can also virtually memorialize a Veteran laid to rest in a National Cemetery by leaving a tribute through the Veterans Legacy Memorial website. You can share a memory or story, post a picture and more.

The National Cemetery Administration (NCA) made the difficult decision to not host public events for Memorial Day, including the mass placement of gravesite flags by any groups. Cemetery staff will conduct a wreath-laying ceremony to officially commemorate Memorial Day. While an invitation cannot be extended to the public to attend due to health and safety concerns, NCA will share pictures of the event on Facebook and other social media.

On Monday, May 25, the Alexandria VA Medical Center will host a virtual Memorial Day Program on Facebook. All are welcome to join.

Additionally, all Americans are asked to participate in a National Moment of Remembrance by pausing wherever they are at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 25, and taking a moment to remember and honor those men and women who died in service to our country.

For more information, call Tammie Arnold, Public Affairs Officer, at (318) 466-2061.

