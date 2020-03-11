Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay

The ripple effect of the new coronavirus on the entertainment industry has reached late-night television and far beyond to the series “Survivor” in Fiji.

“The Tonight Show” and other late-night talk shows in New York announced Wednesday they will tape without audiences, while CBS said that production on the next season of “Survivor” was being postponed.

Other talk shows that will tape without studio audiences include Stephen Colbert's “The Late Show” on CBS and Trevor Noah's “Daily Show” on Comedy Central.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.