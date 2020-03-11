Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay

This undated image shows host Trevor Noah with his audience during a taping of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." The show, along with other New York-based late-night talk shows "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will tape their shows without studio audiences due to the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness. | Source: Comedy Central via AP
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) - The ripple effect of the new coronavirus on the entertainment industry has reached late-night television and far beyond to the series “Survivor” in Fiji.

“The Tonight Show” and other late-night talk shows in New York announced Wednesday they will tape without audiences, while CBS said that production on the next season of “Survivor” was being postponed.

Other talk shows that will tape without studio audiences include Stephen Colbert's “The Late Show” on CBS and Trevor Noah's “Daily Show” on Comedy Central. 

