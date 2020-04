America's pastime does not mix well with Americans being told to stay at home.

With everything from cherry pit-spitting to popcorn-popping races, who needs sports? | Source: ESPN via CNN

So in the absence of baseball and other sports, people are trying to hit a home run with some…"alternatives.”

With everything from cherry pit-spitting to popcorn-popping races, who needs real sports?

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.