WATCH: Brazil's favelas are left to combat COVID-19 on their own

(CNN) - As COVID-19 spreads like wildfire in Brazil, those who live in densely populated hilltop slums, known as favelas, are left to fend for themselves.
A boy carries a bag with bread as he walks up an alley in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The narrow alleyways of Brazil's largest favela reduce airflow around homes packed tightly together and the poor neighborhood, which lacks proper sewage, has a high incidence of tuberculosis. Authorities are concerned that the COVID-19 could easily spread in the favelas of Rio. | Source: AP Photo / Leo Correa
