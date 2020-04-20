WATCH: Cameras capture crazy weekend weather

Cameras were recording as strong storms recently ripped across the southeastern United States.

Source: Pixabay via MGN

Severe weather from Texas to the east coast carried reports of wind, hail and rain. Ominous shelf clouds were spotted looming over parts of Alabama. And, a freaky tower cam shot of Houston looked like something out of a sci-fi movie. Remember "Independence Day?" It was a lot like that.

Heavy wind and hail battered various areas in the region causing varying levels of damage.

One Alabama homeowner shared an image of her hail-hammered house saying "those are holes, not leaves!" The wild weekend weather also prompted tornado watches for more than 5 million people in the region.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.