WATCH: Cameras capture crazy weekend weather

(CNN) - Cameras were recording as strong storms recently ripped across the southeastern United States.
Severe weather from Texas to the east coast carried reports of wind, hail and rain. Ominous shelf clouds were spotted looming over parts of Alabama. And, a freaky tower cam shot of Houston looked like something out of a sci-fi movie. Remember "Independence Day?" It was a lot like that.
Heavy wind and hail battered various areas in the region causing varying levels of damage.
One Alabama homeowner shared an image of her hail-hammered house saying "those are holes, not leaves!" The wild weekend weather also prompted tornado watches for more than 5 million people in the region.
