WATCH: Coronavirus task force White House press briefing, 4 p.m.

President Donald Trump has announced a coronavirus briefing set for 4 p.m CST at the White House.

Source: AP Photo / Patrick Semansky

The president tweeted:

"There will be a News Conference by the CoronaVirus Task Force today at the White House, 5 P.M. @VP. We are working closely with the Governors of our Country’s great States, which are a very big factor. They are working hard, along with us, to get the job properly done. The USA was never set up for this, just look at the catastrophe of the H1N1 Swine Flu (Biden in charge, 17,000 people lost, very late response time), but it soon will be. Great decision to close our China, and other, borders early. Saved many lives!"

