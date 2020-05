After what seemed like a lengthy wait, made even longer by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new restaurant prepares to open its doors in Alexandria.

Fat Pat's Bar and Grill is located at 1302 Texas Ave.

Their hours will be 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday thru Wednesday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday thru Saturday.

You can call and place your orders at 318-528-8270.

