WATCH: Holocaust Commemoration Service - 6:30 p.m.

The Holocaust Commemoration Service that takes place each year in Downtown Alexandria is happening this evening, but this year it's being live-streamed on YouTube.

Source: Emmanuel Baptist Church

The live streaming is being presented by Emmanuel Baptist Church and sponsored by congregation Gemiluth Chassodim and the Alexandria Holocaust Memorial Foundation.

The event will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. It includes an unveiling of the Nuremberg Trials marker at the Holocaust Memorial Park--parts of the event have been prerecorded, but the commemoration service will be streamed in real-time.

