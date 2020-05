One of the toughest aspects of the pandemic shutdown was having so many teachers who really didn't get to say goodbye to their students.

At J.B. Nachman Elementary School in Alexandria, it's been a tradition to have an end of the year parade.

However, since the students couldn't have a parade at the school this year, their teachers brought the parade to them.

