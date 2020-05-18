WATCH: Bogalusa authorities update mass shooting at weekend memorial service

13 people were shot in Bogalusa Saturday night while attending a memorial service for a murder victim, according to the Bogalusa Police Department.

The Bogalusa Police Dept. will hold a press conference to update the investigation.

Police say around 9 p.m., the Bogalusa Police Department began receiving calls that gunshots were heard in the area of Martin Luther King Drive near East 4th Street.

The chief investigator on the case says more than 150 people were gathered in a vacant lot when someone in a car drove by and fired, causing a chaotic scene, according to the Associated Press.

Those callers informed police that several subjects had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers observed an extremely large crowd of people gathered in the area for what was believed to be a memorial service for Dominique James, recently found murdered.

James’ mother, Renee James, posted a video to her Facebook page of the memorial service hours before the shooting took place.

Officers located several victims with gunshot wounds and attempted to secure the scene.

Officers requested assistance from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Fire Marshals office, Louisiana State Police, the Varnado Police Dept., and Northshore EMS.

13 people were shot. One of those was listed in critical condition as of Sunday.

Police say no eyewitnesses have come forward with any information.

Mayor Perrette of Bogalusa also confirmed that no permit was granted for the event.

The Bogalusa Police Department requests that anyone with information please call 985-732-3611 or 985-732-6240 if they have any information that can help in the investigation.

