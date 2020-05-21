WATCH: President Trump delivers remarks at Ford Rawsonville Components Plant

President Trump is touring a Ford Motor Co. factory in Ypsilanti, outside Detroit, Michigan, that had been repurposed to manufacture ventilators.

President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves a meeting with restaurant industry executives about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington. | Source: AP Photo / Evan Vucci

He is expected to make remarks following the tour.

