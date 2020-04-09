WATCH: State buildings to 'Light it Blue' in honor of first responders

Governor John Bel Edwards made an announcement on Thursday that state buildings, including the Superdome, will light blue to honor first responders.

| Source: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert / AP

The entire country will show support tonight to those fighting on the front line fighting against coronavirus.

Buildings throughout the state will light up, including the state capitol, governor’s mansion, Tiger Stadium and more.

The lighting is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

