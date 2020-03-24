Waffle House closes 365 locations across the U.S.

Waffle House has now closed 365 locations across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The breakfast-chain announced the news on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

While more than 300 locations have closed, 1,627 remain open.

In a Facebook post on March 15, Waffle House said that they were attempting to keep their customers safe and keep nearly 45,000 employees employed.

“We want to acknowledge the great efforts of our associates, who work hard every shift to create a safe, warm and welcoming dining experience 24 hours daily.”

The post continued, saying, “We are working hard to support them as we do our best to manage through this crisis.”

