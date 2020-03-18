Waiver aims to reduce the academic requirements put on students

Governor Edwards and superintendents across the state look lighten the load of students and waive some of the academic requirements.

James Williams explains a new waiver submitted by the state. | KALB

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, superintendents are asking the state and BESE to waive three things: the attendance requirement, the high testing, and accountability evaluation of teachers.

"We have a proposal and a resolution in [place] to get that waived," James Williams, the Vernon Parish superintendent said. "The Department of Education BESE and Governor Edwards are all in full support of all three of those things."

The last step to get these three things waived would be to submit a waiver to the federal government, which the state submitted Wednesday morning.

