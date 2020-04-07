Walgreens plans to open drive-thru coronavirus testing sites this week.

Walgreens plans to open 15 drive-thru testing locations across seven states, starting later this week.

The sites will be in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The pharmacy chain said it worked with the Department of Health and Human Services to select the locations based on where COVID-19 cases are rising.

The drive-thru locations will use Abbott Laboratories' rapid COVID-19 test. There is no word yet on where in Louisiana the testing site or sites will be.

