Walker Automotive shows support for local healthcare workers

The Walker Automotive Cares Team was out on Monday, spreading hope to hospitals and nursing homes.

Source: KALB

The team says that in this time of need, they want to let healthcare workers know how much they are appreciated.

The team was out with signs that read: "#Believe," "We are Cenla Strong" and "We Love our Healthcare Workers!"

The group also wants to remind people that we are all in this together.

“They’re doing this for us, and it’s a way for us to say, ‘hey, we appreciate what you’re doing.' We’re in this together, Cenla Strong, we’ll make it through this, and we’ll be stronger when it’s over,” said Sissy Begbie, corporate trainer for Walker Automotive.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.