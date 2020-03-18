Walmart changes store hours again

Walmart has announced that beginning on Thursday, March 19, its stores will be adjusting operating hours again to help make it easier to stock and perform cleaning and sanitizing.

Walmart says its new operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours.

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart also says it will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and Vision Centers will be open during this time.

Last Saturday, Walmart had announced that all of its stores, including Neighborhood Markets, would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

