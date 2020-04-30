Walmart rewards Louisiana associates with $3.52 million in cash bonuses

According to the company, Walmart associates in Louisiana received a bonus in their paychecks on Thursday, adding up to $3.52 million statewide.

In all, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide. When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its men and women serving on the front lines of these unprecedented times.

Walmart also announced it reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide. According to the company’s corporate offices, Walmart helped provide work for almost a quarter-million people impacted by COVID-19.

For more on how Walmart is responding to COVID-19, CLICK HERE to visit the company’s website.

