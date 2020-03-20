Walmart to hire more than 3,500 associates in Louisiana

In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May. In Louisiana, Walmart plans to hire more than 3,500 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The highest concentration of hires will occur in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Those interested can apply by visiting Walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started.

As a reward for their hard work and dedication to serving customers during this unprecedented health crisis, Walmart will provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the U.S. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify, and it will payout on April 2.

In addition, the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates a month early. The early bonus payout will add up to $180 million nationwide.

As a reminder, these steps are in addition to last week’s announcement of a new COVID-19 emergency leave policy that provides support to associates if they are impacted by the coronavirus.

