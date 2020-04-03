Walmart to limit customers in stores to reduce risk of spreading coronavirus

Retail giant Walmart is the latest to announce new restrictions inside its stores to help promote social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Source: AP Images

Regulating Store Entry

Starting Saturday, stores will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time.

Associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store, especially before it opens in the morning.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “one-out-one-in” basis.

Shopping Inside the Store

One-way movement through aisles will continue next week in a number of stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

Signage will be placed inside the stores to remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing, especially in lines. Once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other

Walmart is no longer operating any of its stores 24 hours a day so employees can do a thorough cleaning each night.

Starting Saturday, we will use a single, clearly designated entrance and exit at each store to help maintain social distancing. We’ll be forming queues outside the store and limiting the number of customers who can be inside at once. Read more: https://t.co/hxh2KEGYRx pic.twitter.com/qVZyxDb3gv — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) April 3, 2020

