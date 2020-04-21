Warner Bros. sends 'Scoob!' straight to on-demand

The animated Scooby-Doo film “Scoob!” will bypass theaters and premiere directly on digital platforms, making it the latest studio to experiment with an on-demand release during the pandemic shutdown.

The 2020 Warner Brothers movie 'Scoob!' | Source: Warner Bros. via MGN

“Scoob!” had originally been set to open in theaters on May 15. But, instead, on the same date, Warner Bros says it will be available for a $20 digital rental or a $25 digital purchase.

Warner Bros. joins Universal Pictures and the Walt Disney Co. in testing the video on demand waters while theaters remain shuttered and moviegoers are locked down at home.

