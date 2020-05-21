Warning: Recent children's product recalls

Attorney General Jeff Landry has released the quarterly list of children’s products that have recently been recalled, and he is encouraging Louisiana parents, guardians, and caregivers to take precautions to protect their little ones.

“As your Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for families,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “By taking just a brief moment to learn about these recalled products, we can help protect the safety and well-being of all Louisiana children.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry noted the following recalled products:

Tricycles by Thesaurus Global Marketing Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

Tango Mini Strollers by Baby Trend

SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers by Summer Infant

Little Lounger Rocking Seats by Graco

Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns by Delta Enterprise Corp.

Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers by Evenflo

Infant Carriers by Infantino

Bead Maze Toys by Juratoys

Children’s Lounge Pants by K-Apparel

Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers by Kolcraft

Kids Water Bottles by Contigo

Children’s Pajamas and Robes by Joules USA

Children’s Nightgowns by Just Blanks

Children’s Grocery Shopping Carts by Step2

Children’s Winter Boots by Lilly of New York Sold Exclusively at Zulily.com

Baby Walkers by Kids & Koalas Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

Children’s Tool Kits by Grizzly Industrial

Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters by Thule

To view pictures, descriptions, and suggested remedies for these recalled items – click here

For additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.

