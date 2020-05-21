Warning: Recent children's product recalls

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of AG Landry) - Attorney General Jeff Landry has released the quarterly list of children’s products that have recently been recalled, and he is encouraging Louisiana parents, guardians, and caregivers to take precautions to protect their little ones.
“As your Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for families,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “By taking just a brief moment to learn about these recalled products, we can help protect the safety and well-being of all Louisiana children.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry noted the following recalled products:
Tricycles by Thesaurus Global Marketing Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com
Tango Mini Strollers by Baby Trend
SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers by Summer Infant
Little Lounger Rocking Seats by Graco
Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns by Delta Enterprise Corp.
Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers by Evenflo
Infant Carriers by Infantino
Bead Maze Toys by Juratoys
Children’s Lounge Pants by K-Apparel
Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers by Kolcraft
Kids Water Bottles by Contigo
Children’s Pajamas and Robes by Joules USA
Children’s Nightgowns by Just Blanks
Children’s Grocery Shopping Carts by Step2
Children’s Winter Boots by Lilly of New York Sold Exclusively at Zulily.com
Baby Walkers by Kids & Koalas Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
Children’s Tool Kits by Grizzly Industrial
Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters by Thule
To view pictures, descriptions, and suggested remedies for these recalled items – click here
For additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.
