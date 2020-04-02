Waste collection may be delayed in Vernon Parish

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, household solid waste collection might be delayed in Vernon Parish.

According to the Vernon Parish Police Jury, Waste Connections is still running their daily routes to collect.

However, various issues ranging from illnesses to the increased volume of waste that is being accumulated during this time might cause collection to be delayed for a day or more.

The company is asking for patience from Vernon Parish citizens as they continue to perform their essential service to the community during this trying time.

