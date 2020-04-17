Water service interruptions expected in Pineville due to roundabout construction

Due to utility relocation work on Edgewood Drive in preparation for the Edgewood/Susek Drive Roundabout, water service will be interrupted for a portion of Edgewood Drive on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 8:00 am.

The relocation of the water lines and return of water service is expected to be completed within 8 hours and will be restored as progress is made along the route.

174 residences and commercial businesses will be impacted this Tuesday including the following streets:

Edith - 7

Comanche - 14

Iris Park - 30

Iris Circle - 6

Indian Hills Subdivision - 57

Susek - 4

Shopping Center - 4

Edgewood Dr - 53

Once the water service is restored, customers will be under a boil advisory until tests are returned on the new line.

Additionally, motorists should be aware that on Thursday, April 23, starting at 11:00 pm, work will begin on another line that will be relocated - but will NOT impact service - just asking motorists to be cautious this Thursday night into Friday morning.

Please call 449-5688 if you have any questions.

