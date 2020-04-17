Water service interruptions expected in Pineville due to roundabout construction

PINEVILLE, La. (City of Pineville) - Due to utility relocation work on Edgewood Drive in preparation for the Edgewood/Susek Drive Roundabout, water service will be interrupted for a portion of Edgewood Drive on Tuesday, April 21, starting at 8:00 am.
The relocation of the water lines and return of water service is expected to be completed within 8 hours and will be restored as progress is made along the route.
174 residences and commercial businesses will be impacted this Tuesday including the following streets:
Edith - 7
Comanche - 14
Iris Park - 30
Iris Circle - 6
Indian Hills Subdivision - 57
Susek - 4
Shopping Center - 4
Edgewood Dr - 53
Once the water service is restored, customers will be under a boil advisory until tests are returned on the new line.
Additionally, motorists should be aware that on Thursday, April 23, starting at 11:00 pm, work will begin on another line that will be relocated - but will NOT impact service - just asking motorists to be cautious this Thursday night into Friday morning.
Please call 449-5688 if you have any questions.
