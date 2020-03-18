Ways to work out if you're stuck at home

As COVID-19 continues to spread, Governor John Bel Edwards ordered gyms to shut down, regardless of size, at a press conference earlier this week.

Now, many people are stuck at home wondering how to remain active and productive.

Iron Boot Gym Owner William Albritton had to close the doors to his gym on Tuesday. He's completely rethinking his business model and offering class options outside of the traditional gym space.

On Tuesday, each member picked up a set of dumbbells that they will use for at-home workouts and neighborhood meetups.

Iron Boot is also posting beginner-friendly workouts on their Instagram page daily with the handle Iron Boot Fitness.

If you're stuck at home and don't know where to even begin when it comes to fitness, Albritton recommends simple exercises like sit-ups, push-ups, and jumping jacks.

And if you have space outside, he says going on a run is a great way to get your heart rate up.

"The best thing you can do is just get out and move for thirty minutes, just give yourself a time limit," said Albritton. "I'm going to be outside for 30 minutes and if it's a run and you've never run before, just run. If you can only run from here to the mailbox, do that, walk a little bit. When your heart rate recovers, run a little bit more. Do that 15 minutes out and turn around and do it 15 minutes back in."

Albritton says it's a good idea to give yourself thirty minutes to spend outside.

He adds exercise can also help with mental health and clarity.

