"We are a resilient community, so we will bounce back." Monroe Mayor, city officials on Sunday's tornado

Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo said, while the city was hit, he's thankful things didn't turn out worse.

Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo said, while the city was hit, he's thankful things didn't turn out worse. Source: (KNOE)

"When you look at some of the structural damages throughout the community, it's a blessing that we didn't have any fatalities and any major injuries, so we certainly appreciate that. We are a resilient community, so we will bounce back," he said.

Public Works Director Tom Janway said he estimated the majority of the debris around the city would be cleaned out in two to three weeks.

Monroe City Councilwoman Juanita Woods asked residents to stay away from the areas of heavy damage while work is being done.

"It prohibits us from being able to get in and take care of the things that we need to take care of so we can clean it up and start getting people back," she said.

She also mentioned that residents should treat every downed power line they come across as if it were live.

According to Mayor Mayo, Entergy reported that around 7,000 people in Ouachita Parish were without power this morning, 5,500 of them being from Monroe.

He said Entergy has added 100 extra lineman and 50 additional trucks in response to the storm. At the time of writing, the number of customers affected in the parish has dropped down to 5,064, according to Entergy's website.

Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown said MPD has set up two mobile command centers in areas that were hit the hardest by the storm, near the Byers Estate area and at Carver Elementary. Brown said they are also light towers to illuminate some of the areas without power, as well as to deter crime.

"Having these light towers that are there can definitely bring some sense of comfort to residents in the community," he said.

Brown said the towers are also equipped with cameras that can be accessed remotely.

Monroe Transit General Manager Marc Keenan said, due to the debris and power lines in the roads, several bus routes have been deviated or delayed.

Those routes are: Route 4, 6, 7, 8, and 9.

Keenan said the situation is fluid, and may change. Riders can download the SPOT app for more information.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.