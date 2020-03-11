Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded for mercy in the landmark #MeToo rape case.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo/AP)

His accusers said his punishment was long overdue.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006.

He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence.

One of the women said she believed Weinstein would have continued assaulting women “again and again and again” if he wasn’t convicted.

Weinstein, who chose not to testify during his trial, broke his courtroom silence during the Wednesday hearing, saying he felt “remorse for this situation.”

He also said he was confused by the rape case, telling the court that men facing allegations in the #MeToo movement are being accused of “things that none of us understood.”

One of Weinstein’s lawyers called him a “broken-down man.”

The New York case was the first criminal matter to arise from accusations of more than 90 women. A second criminal case is pending in California.

