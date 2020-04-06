Well-known Alexandria man dies from COVID-19, at age 79

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Amongst the four COVID-19 deaths in Rapides Parish, a very well-known man is a part of that number. Many of you may know him from Security Sporting Goods in Alexandria or just around the community.

Credit: Josie Katz Ramirez

Norman Nash Sr., a Peabody High School graduate, was born and raised in Alexandria.

He was a faithful member of St. Juliana Catholic Church where he loved to sing in the choir. Nash was a husband, brother, father, and grandfather.

Before retiring about a year ago, Nash worked at Security Sporting Goods for 57 years where he was known for being more than just an employee, he was family.

"I don’t know if there's a position that really describes what Norman was here,” Paula Katz, owner of Security Sporting Goods. “He was a gun salesman, I guess his true position…but he was more than that. I mean people would come by here just to see Norman, you know it's sad, we've had tons of phone calls. You know even though he retired a year ago he would always stop by and check on us. I don't know if we could make it without him, and it really was a big adjustment when he left but he always came by…and that just meant a ton to us."

Norman Nash Sr. passed away on March 31 at the age of 79.

