What 'Jurassic Park' got wrong about velociraptors

Science is here once again to date a classic movie.

Source: AP Images

Despite how they may appear in the movie "Jurassic Park," it turns out velociraptors probably did not hunt in packs. Instead, they were more like crocodiles or Komodo dragons, which tend to hunt with limited cooperation.

Further dating things is the fact that the dinos featured in the film actually weren’t velociraptors. Technically, they were closer to the larger deinonychus raptor species. The deinonychus lived in North America more than 100 million years ago. The velociraptor was believed to be a lot smaller and originate in Mongolia.

Also, both of these dinos were likely covered in feathers. At least they discussed the bird angle in the film…so points for that.

Of course, in the usual Hollywood fashion, this isn’t the only thing the filmmakers got wrong in “Jurassic Park.” The famous T-Rex likely had some feathers as well on its head and tail. Dinosaurs were also likely to be of various different colors, not just the greens and browns show in the movie.

Welp, you know what? The movie is still awesome. Sorry science, you can’t undo that!

