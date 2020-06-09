What makes an American a patriot? Spike Lee has some answers

Spike Lee's “Da 5 Bloods” is the first major film to put the experience of black Vietnam veterans front and center.

Lee bookends the movie with Muhammad Ali and other black activist figures from the ’60s, framing “Da 5 Bloods” as not just a war film but an inquiry into what patriotism means for African Americans.

Lee’s timing is, as ever, prescient. His movie is arriving just as millions have taken to the streets to protest endemic racism and the death of George Floyd.

The time couldn’t be riper for a film that considers who “true Americans” really are.

“Da 5 Bloods” debuts Friday on Netflix.

