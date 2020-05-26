What will the fall semester look like on LSU’s campus?

Over the next 30 days, expect to hear some decisions from LSU officials regarding the fall. Until then, it’s mostly speculation.

During a call hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan stressed that getting back on campus in the fall is going to happen, but many safety precautions will be taken.

In an interview with WAFB’s Lester Duhe, Galligan detailed some of those considerations, which includes wearing face masks in classes, large classes being moved online, and changes to student housing.

On Tuesday, May 26, Galligan provided some additional details that could impact students during the fall semester.

•Testing will be provided on campus and will be provided to those who volunteer

•An app will be available for students and employees for the purposes of contact tracing

The hope is to have more answers in the next couple of weeks regarding some of these changes. The changes to football season, however, could be closer to 30 days.

Although it is not finalized, Galligan suggested that wearing masks to football games could be a reality. He says he is part of a weekly call with SEC presidents to discuss the fall season.

Students athletes will be allowed to return to campus on June 8.

Galligan says the lessons learned in this phase could change some thoughts regarding the fall procedures.

As it stands, little has been finalized leaving more questions than answers. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they are made available.

