When you should expect to receive your coronavirus stimulus check

The first round of stimulus checks for taxpayers went out Saturday, April 11, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

But many people are still wondering when they'll get theirs.

The IRS is launching a new tracking tool called Get My Payment by Friday, April 17. This will give Americans an idea on when to expect their deposit or check in the mail.

Congressman Garret Graves (R-La.) says the stimulus checks are being issued to people with the lowest income first.

"They projected by the end of the week, they'll have over 80 million Americans that have their checks delivered," said Graves.

However, some people are still waiting for when that $1,200 per person will hit their bank accounts.

"If you, for example, are on social security, you have retirement or disability benefits, those folks are also being prioritized. Those that are making the lowest income will be prioritized or started first, and then ramping up from there," said Graves.

You'll get the $1,200 check if you're single and making an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.

For married couples, you will receive $2,400 if you make a combined $150,000 or less. People making above that will receive a lesser amount on a sliding scale up to people who make $198,000 or more, who will not receive money.

The checks are based off the taxes you filed from 2018 and 2019. Those receiving paper checks rather than direct deposit will be receiving their money last.

"Those that are going to be getting the paper checks, because the IRS does not have deposit information for those Americans," said Graves.

When times are tough, scammers are always looking for a way to steal this relief money.

"The Better Business Bureau warns that if somebody contacts you and asks you for personal information, then at that point we advise you to use extreme caution," said Carmen Million, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.

Million says no one from the government will call or email you about your check, and no payment or personal information is required to receive it.

"If you have to do something to get the check, or somebody's telling you that, that's a sign of caution," said Million.

"They estimate by the end of this month, they could have the majority of checks or payments out the door," said Graves.

