Where to get tested for COVID-19 today

The spread of COVID-19 has medical professionals racing to treat and identify those who are ill.

Tuesday, March 31st, there are two locations in CENLA for residents to get tested.

In Alexandria, drive-thru testing is available in the parking lot of the Rapides Parish Coliseum from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M.

In Natchitoches, drive-thru testing starts at 10 A.M. until noon in the parking lot of Central Louisiana Technical College (CLTCC) at 6587 Highway 1. This is the first day of testing in Natchitoches.

The Office of Public Health said there is no out of pocket expense, but you will need to bring your ID and insurance card. Patients do not need a doctor's order or a negative flu test to receive testing. The only requirement is a fever above 100.4 degrees.

