Advertisement

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family&amp;rsquo;s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family&amp;rsquo;s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news.

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 28 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

‘Hi Jake! See you tomorrow!’: Conductor befriends toddler who loves trains

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 3-year-old boy and a conductor of a commuter train share a special bond that makes both of their mornings brighter.

National

The Children’s Place to close 300 stores as COVID-19 takes toll on company

Updated: 2 hours ago
Struggling retailer The Children’s Place plans to close hundreds of stores in an effort to focus more on online sales.

National

US home construction rebounds 4.3% in May

Updated: 2 hours ago
US home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to the coronavirus.

National

Police tactics to be reviewed following shooting at Albuquerque protest

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police in Albuquerque were being criticized Tuesday for not stepping in sooner as a protest over a statue of a Spanish conquistador erupted in violence, leaving one man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Latest News

National

Aunt Jemima brand retired due to racial stereotype; Uncle Ben’s will ‘evolve'

Updated: 5 hours ago
PepsiCo, the parent company of Quaker Oats, said the Aunt Jemima brand name and imagery is coming to an end, it announced Wednesday.

National

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

Updated: 6 hours ago
The wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.

National

Senate GOP to propose policing changes in ‘Justice Act’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Senate GOP to propose policing changes in ‘Justice Act’
Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability with an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new commissions to study law enforcement and race, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press.

National

McConnell ‘OK’ with removing Confederate names from bases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press
Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he’s “OK” with renaming military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate Army officers, declining to side with President Donald Trump and other Republicans opposed to the move.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Case Trends Vary Drastically

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Different areas of the country are seeing drastically different trends in coronavirus cases and it's left different states trying to figure out what to change - or continue - when it comes to restrictions. Our national investigative team looks at states where cases are dropping and where they are picking up.