Women from Jena detention facility plead for help during pandemic

A recent article from CBS highlights women in a detention center in Jena and their pleas for help during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are primarily from Latin America as asylum-seekers or legal residents picked up by immigration.

The women said they are terrified of dying in the jail, calling for change and action amid the rising death tolls from COVID-19 across the United States.

You can read the full article here:

"Don't let us die": Women in ICE custody plead for release amid coronavirus pandemic

