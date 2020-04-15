Work for traffic camera installation on MacArthur Drive

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that work continues on the project to install traffic cameras and digital message boards along US 71 (MacArthur Drive) in Rapides Parish.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 21, crews will be installing a concrete foundation at US 71 at Masonic Circle. Work will take place in the grass median between US 71 northbound and US 71 southbound, which is located in the northwest corner of Masonic Circle.

This work is scheduled to take place beginning at 7:30 a.m. and will continue until complete. No lane or shoulder closures will be required at this time, but motorists should be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.

The Alexandria Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Phase 3 project involves installing six live-stream cameras and two Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) at several locations along US 71.

The entire project is expected to be complete and the cameras available for public use in late 2020.

