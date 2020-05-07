Wounded BRPD officer released from hospital

Baton Rouge Police Department Corporal Derrick Maglone was released from Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge Thursday, May 7. He is now heading home.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone | Source: BRPD

“I need to move,” were the first words he told his doctor after initially waking up, the officer’s family said Tuesday, April 28.

As he spoke those words, Maglone tried sitting up in his bed inside a Baton Rouge hospital. Those four words marked a vast improvement for the officer, who was barely hanging onto life as he arrived at a Baton Rouge hospital Sunday afternoon (April 26).

“He’s so tough, he’s fighting. He [Derrick] actually said those words, ‘I’m going to fight,'" said Tania Langlois, Maglone’s sister.

However, his family members cautioned Maglone “is not out of the woods yet.”

“He just always was about serving the community, protecting the community, and there’s no doubt that he just did his job Sunday,” said Langlois.

The corporal and his police partner were shot during an ambush as they tried to question a homicide suspect. His partner, Lt. Glenn Hutto, died from his gunshot wounds. Maglone is aware there was a shooting, but has not yet been told that his partner died, his family members said Tuesday.

“And we pray for his [Hutto’s] family. Derrick spoke highly of him often, and I do know that’s going to be something else that he’s going to have to overcome,” said Langlois.

As of Tuesday afternoon, relatives say Maglone was still in intensive care but improving.

“With his injuries, there was some concern if he’d be talking this early, concerns about swallowing, walking, and he has been swallowing on his own and took a couple bites of food. He’s able to walk to the restroom, so he’s really doing good," said Langlois.

The relatives say Maglone, who underwent surgery for his head wounds, “recognizes everyone” who comes into his hospital room.

“His vitals have remained strong, his blood work has looked good. He’ll [Derrick] answer kind of when he wants to, won’t answer me, and then somebody will walk in and he’ll say something. So I think he’s listening the whole time, he’s just so tired,” said Langlois.

Maglone is the nephew of former Louisiana State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson.

“The power of prayer is amazing,” Edmonson said Tuesday. “He’s had plenty of prayers and he’ll need plenty more as he moves forward.”

Maglone also often rides with BRPD’s mounted patrol, as he has been riding horses for his entire life, his sister says.

“When Derrick wanted to be a police officer, I said, ‘I’d love for you to be a state trooper’ because I knew where his heart was. He said, ‘Uncle Mike, I want to be a police officer, I want to be a Baton Rouge police officer.’ That filled my heart with pride because you could tell where his heart was and where he wanted to be. And on Sunday, to get that phone call from another police officer, you know as a father myself, having been on the back end of so many of these problems as a police officer, not as a family member, so now to see it from both sides, it really touches your heart," Edmonson said.

Doctors say the wounded officer will likely need another surgery in about three months, the relatives say.

“It’s no doubt that the quick response from the officers, and the paramedics, and the hospital staff, is the reason why we have the positive progress we have right now. It’s impressive,” said Langlois.

The man accused of shooting the officers later surrendered to police.

