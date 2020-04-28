Wounded BRPD officer’s condition improving

“I need to move,” were the first words a wounded Baton Rouge police officer told his doctor, the officer’s family said Tuesday, April 28.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone | Source: BRPD

As he spoke those words, Corporal Derrick Maglone tried sitting up in his bed inside a Baton Rouge hospital. Those four words marked a vast improvement for the officer, who was barely hanging onto life as he arrived at a Baton Rouge hospital Sunday afternoon (April 26).

However, his family members cautioned Maglone “is not out of the woods yet.”

The corporal and his police partner were shot during an ambush Sunday as they tried to question a homicide suspect. His partner, Lt. Glenn Hutto, died from his gunshot wounds. Maglone is aware there was a shooting, but has not yet been told that his partner died, his family members said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, relatives say Maglone was still in intensive care, but improving.

The relatives say Maglone, who underwent surgery for his head wounds, “recognizes everyone” who comes into his hospital room.

Maglone is the nephew of former Louisiana State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson.

“The power of prayer is amazing,” Edmonson said Tuesday. “He’s had plenty of prayers and he’ll need plenty more as he moves forward.”

Doctors say the wounded officer will likely need another surgery in about three months, the relatives say.

The man accused of shooting the officers later surrendered to police.

