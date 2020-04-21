YWCA of Alexandria-Pineville receives grant for childcare program for essential workers

The YWCA of Alexandria-Pineville has been awarded a grant to fund operational expenses related to its childcare program for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant also provides the YWCA with 100 disaster kits for distribution to families and individuals affected by the pandemic in the Alexandria area.

The grant, provided by Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Healthy Louisiana Medicaid health plan, ensures that the YWCA of Alexandria-Pineville will be able to continue to provide safe childcare services for essential employees, including healthcare workers, law enforcement personnel and other critical workers.

The program currently serves an average of 25 children per day, and provides them with snacks, activities and learning opportunities while their parents and guardians work.

"While we don't know what each day will bring during this pandemic, we do know that there are people who have to work,” said Katie Vanderlick, YWCA Executive Director. “We want to help alleviate any more stress for these essential workers and are happy to provide this service. We are a program-driven organization, and with all of our other programs on hold, this funding is essential to continue this particular program."

The YWCA of Alexandria-Pineville provides services for women and children from its Alexandria and Pineville locations. In addition to its childcare program, it offers youth and mentoring programs, support services and exercise programs, among others.

“The services offered by the YWCA of Alexandria-Pineville bring tremendous value to the local community, and right now, as our state works to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 epidemic, their childcare program is a particularly critical need,” said Jamie Schlottman, CEO and Plan President of Louisiana Healthcare Connections. “We are pleased to make this grant available so they can continue to provide this much-needed service to essential workers, including healthcare workers, in the Alexandria region.”

