You could lose your business license for violating the governor's restrictions on social gatherings

Gov. John Bel Edwards proclaimed on March 16 that social gatherings must be limited to less than 50 people.

As such, local, parish, and state law enforcement agencies as well as other state authorities including ATC and the State Fire Marshal, will be acting to enforce these rules set by the Governor.

State Police have said that violations of gathering capacity and business hour restrictions may result in revocation of licenses and/or citations for violating the executive order under disturbing the peace, or other appropriate violations of law.

