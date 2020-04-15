La. Farm Bureau issuing premium credit, donating to local food banks

The Farm Bureau Insurance companies are offering a variety of financial assistance measures in response to unexpected hardships for its customers and the communities it serves due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This includes a one-time estimated premium credit of $30 million to policyholders and a donation of $2.3 million to local food banks across all six states.

“Everything we do is built around helping people. Insurance is a safety net designed to provide you comfort and peace of mind in the face of adversity—and now more than ever, people need to feel that peace,” said Blaine Briggs, Louisiana Executive Vice President and State Manager. “This is how the Farm Bureau Insurance companies can give back to the communities we serve and we are happy to help you during this difficult time.”

One-Time Premium Credit

The Farm Bureau Insurance companies are distributing a one-time credit to all personal auto policyholders. This special credit is based on 15 percent of two months auto premium paid for each vehicle covered—an estimated value of about $30 million.

No action needs to be taken by the customer to receive this special assistance. The Farm Bureau Insurance companies will simply credit their customers’ next invoice after the program begins.

Feeding Families

Farm Bureau’s founding mission is to feed and support the families who put food on our tables.

In an effort to hold true to the core values of its organizations by providing relief to communities in a time of need, the Farm Bureau Insurance companies have jointly decided to donate $2.3 million to local food banks across six-states.

