Seafood restaurant sells out, thanks locals for support during uncertainty

If you ask anyone for recommendations on local seafood, they'll probably suggest Paradise Catfish Kitchen in Ball. For decades, the restaurant has seen a steady stream of business. But now, the COVID-19 outbreak is taking a toll.

"It's a hard outlook, when you go from a really strong business, to take-out only," said Angela Finger, the restaurant's owner.

Finger has worked at Paradise Catfish for more than a decade and said the customers are just like family. On Friday, that family gave her a big surprise.

For the time, the restaurant sold out of its sought-after catfish.

Fisher said the recent sell-out could be thanks to locals helping locals during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"That's the only way we will survive," she said. "Big companies and conglomerates have a lot of money to play with but local businesses don't."

The Stay at Home Order forced the restaurant to make adjustments to their hours of operation.

"It's a strain and our local people see that," she said.

Ball Alderman, Marc Mercer, said he's seeing support for local businesses spike.

"It's absolutely critical in times such as these that we continue to patronize our friends businesses and even more so now," Mercer said. "Together we can overcome any obstacles, including health emergencies by being diligent and proactive"

HOURS:

Pickup and curbside on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday's hours are 11:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.

