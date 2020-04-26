2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU DT Breiden Fehoko signs with Los Angeles Chargers as undrafted rookie free agent

Former LSU defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The 6-foot-2, 291-pounder from Honolulu, Hawaii started 12 games in two seasons with the Tigers. He recorded 33 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Fehoko played his first two seasons of college football at Texas Tech. There, he started 25 games. He recorded 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

Analysts said Fehoko is a good teammate and vocal leader. They added he has solid upper body strength and keeps his hands moving as an active rusher.

