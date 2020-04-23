LSU LB K’Lavon Chaisson picked No. 20 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars

LSU outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson has been picked No. 20 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 254-pounder from Houston, Texas played in 26 games with 17 starts in his career with the Tigers.

Chaisson recorded 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. He had a dominant 2019 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018 opener against Miami.

He finished his redshirt sophomore season with 60 tackles (34 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He had a career-high 10 tackles against Alabama.

He was awarded the honor of wearing the coveted No. 18 for LSU, which is given to the player that best represents what it means to be an LSU football player - on and off the field. He shared the honor with center Lloyd Cushenberry.

He was named a 2019 LSU permanent team captain, 2019 CFP National Semifinals defensive MVP, 2019 first-team All-SEC (Coaches), 2019 second-team All-SEC (AP), and 2017 freshman All-SEC.

Analysts said pointed out his intelligence on and off the field. They said he has good lower-body thickness for a longer frame and is very quick both laterally and up the field off the snap. They added he is tremendously agile and flexible, with a two-hand swipe and rapid inside-spin counter. They also noted he converts speed to power with long-arm bull-rush.

