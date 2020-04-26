2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU LB Michael Divinity signs with Tampa Bay Bucs as undrafted rookie free agent

Former LSU linebacker Michael Divinity has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Bucs as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pounder from Marrero, La. played in 38 games for the Tigers and started 15 of them.

He had 23 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks during his senior season. He only played in six games due to injury and leaving the team at one point. He finished his career with a total of 104 tackles (50 solo). He also had nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.85 in the 40-yard dash. He completed 14 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 31.0″ and his broad jump was 115.0″.

Analysts said he has good size and build. They added he offers positional and scheme versatility because he played inside linebacker and on the edge as a rusher.

