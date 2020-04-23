LSU LB Patrick Queen chosen No. 28 overall by Baltimore Ravens

LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen has been chosen at No. 28 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot, 229-pounder from Ventress, La. played in 41 games for the Tigers with 16 starts.

He finished his collegiate career with 131 tackles (59 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks. In 2019, he had 85 tackles (37 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

He had a season-high nine tackles against Ole Miss and recorded eight tackles against both Oklahoma (CFP Semifinal) and Clemson (CFP National Championship).

At the NFL Combine, Queen ran a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. He did 18 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump was 35.0″ and his broad jump was 125.0″.

Analysts said he plays fast, physical, and with impressive field confidence for a one-year starter. They added his ability to diagnose and flow are both very rapid. They also said he operates with excellent body control and balance to gobble up runners as an open-field tackler.

