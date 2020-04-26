2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU OL Adrian Magee signs with New Orleans Saints as undrafted rookie free agent

LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee (No. 73) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By  | 
Posted:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU offensive lineman Adrian Magee is not going very far after agreeing to terms with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The 6-foot-4, 343-pounder from Franklinton, La. played in 40 games, starting 20 of them. He is versatile on the O-line, with starts at left guard, left tackle, and right tackle.

He is a powerful lineman with tremendous strength and can deadlift more than 600 pounds.

Analysts said he plays the role of bulldozer with lower-body push and a nasty demeanor to get bodies moved around at the point of attack.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus