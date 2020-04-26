2020 NFL DRAFT: LSU OT Badara Traore signs with Chicago Bears as undrafted rookie free agent

Former LSU offensive tackle Badara Traore has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder from Boston, Mass. played in 26 games with five starts after transferring from ASA College in Brooklyn, NY.

In his senior season, he started at left tackle in the season-opener against Georgia Southern. Later, he started at right tackle in place of an injured Austin Deculus against Ole Miss and Arkansas.

Traore played a total of 241 snaps with a season-high 81 against Ole Miss.

His parents are from Africa.

